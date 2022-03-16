Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 173,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

