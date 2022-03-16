Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 60,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

