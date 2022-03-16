Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,244. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

