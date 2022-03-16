Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

