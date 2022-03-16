BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.50

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.59 ($0.14), with a volume of 62389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of £13.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.99.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

