Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BOX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BOX by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BOX by 1,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BOX by 107,834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

