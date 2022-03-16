Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

BPF.UN opened at C$16.71 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$364.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.05.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

