Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.13. 96,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 80,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

In related news, Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 50,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,640. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $99,906 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

