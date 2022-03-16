BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.36 on Wednesday, hitting $607.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,862. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.45. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

