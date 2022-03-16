BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BMPI opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.71) on Wednesday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.50.

In other news, insider Simon Longfellow bought 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £30,003 ($39,015.60).

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

