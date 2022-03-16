BMO Capital Markets Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCP. ATB Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders have bought a total of 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

