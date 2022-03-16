B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

BMRRY stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.51.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.