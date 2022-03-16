Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 2,339 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.