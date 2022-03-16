Blue Fin Capital Inc. Invests $220,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,024,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period.

PPA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 3,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

