Blockzero Labs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $316,584.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $316,584.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00103853 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

