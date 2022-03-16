Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $2,743.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073430 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,518,074 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

