BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from BlackWall’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
About BlackWall (Get Rating)
See Also
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.