BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from BlackWall’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

