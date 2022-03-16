Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. 15,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackbaud by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

