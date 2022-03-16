Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.
Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. 15,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.
In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackbaud by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
