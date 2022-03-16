Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $5.61 or 0.00014027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 178,438 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.