Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

NYSE BVS opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.