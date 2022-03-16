Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

