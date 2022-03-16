Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

