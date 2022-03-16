Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.24. 5,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,326,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

