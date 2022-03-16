Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 24409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Specifically, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

