BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

