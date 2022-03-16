Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.50

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 10627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.