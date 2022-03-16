Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
BRY stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 2.59.
About Berry (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.