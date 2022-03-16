Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.