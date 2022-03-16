Berenberg Bank Trims Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

EMP.A opened at C$43.14 on Monday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.08.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

