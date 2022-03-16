Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.35) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.51).

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 572.79 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.62. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 428.01 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.60 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

