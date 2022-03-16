Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

APF opened at GBX 155 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market cap of £331.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.51. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.17).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £25,128.72 ($32,677.14). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,001.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,632 shares of company stock worth $125,777,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

