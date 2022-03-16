Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.87) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 46.47 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.38.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,572.17).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

