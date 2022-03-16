Berenberg Bank Lowers Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Price Target to GBX 90

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of Made.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Made.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Made.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.