Berenberg Bank Lowers Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Price Target to GBX 90

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of Made.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Made.com Group alerts:

Made.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes furniture and homeware products. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, beds, wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, and lamp shades; home furnishings comprises cushions, curtains, wallpapers, rugs, and bedding sets; and garden furniture and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Made.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.