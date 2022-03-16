Benin Management CORP Sells 3,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sono-Tek were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOTK opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. Research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

