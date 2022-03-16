Benin Management CORP Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD opened at $222.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.