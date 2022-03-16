Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.