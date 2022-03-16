Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 72,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

