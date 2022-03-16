Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

