BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of BBQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 89,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

