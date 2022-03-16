BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.
Shares of BBQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 89,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.