Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 5,675,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BTEGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

