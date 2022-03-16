Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

