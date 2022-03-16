Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.