Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.62) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 805.11 ($10.47).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 548.40 ($7.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 667.82. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511.73 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,567.33).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

