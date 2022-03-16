Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

