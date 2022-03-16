BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,640,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

