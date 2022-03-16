Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

