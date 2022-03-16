Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
Zynga stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
