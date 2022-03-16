Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 196,831 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $546,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

