Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.19 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

