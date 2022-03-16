Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $12,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.