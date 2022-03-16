Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

