Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.